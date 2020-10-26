Wind-driven Blue Ridge Fire on west end of Corona spreads into Orange County

article

A wind-driven brush fire on the west end of Corona quickly consumed 200 acres and spread into Orange County, threatening homes in Yorba Linda on Monday afternoon.

The fire has burned 1,100 acres as of Monday evening.

The non-injury 'Blue Ridge Fire' was reported at 12:55 p.m. adjacent to the Green River Golf Club, just off of Green River Road and the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the Corona Fire Department.

The Brea Fire Department tweeted on Monday, "Chino Hills has closed Carbon Canyon Road at the County line due to a vegetation fire burning north of Green River Golf Course, northwest of the SR91 and SR71 interchange. Please use alternate routes."

Multiple engine crews from the city and Riverside County Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames moving rapidly west up a hillside, powered by 30 mph Santa Ana winds.

The head of the fire entered Orange County about 1:20 p.m., and the flames were approaching Yorba Linda, posing a threat to residences, according to reports from the scene.

The Orange County Fire Authority summoned water-dropping helicopters. It was doubtful air tankers would be deployed because of the intense winds, officials said.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

