'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud allegedly involved in Marina del Rey hit-and-run
article
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. - "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud is being sought for questioning in connection with his possible involvement in a recent hit-and-run crash, TMZ reports.
The actor and a friend were driving around Marina del Rey last Tuesday when they collided with a Toyota and fled the scene, according to the outlet. At least one person in the Toyota was reportedly injured.
Police told TMZ that although Angus is not an official suspect in the case, his name was given to authorities. So, they want to follow up with him to assess his potential involvement in the crash.
A hit-and-run can be charged as a felony in California.