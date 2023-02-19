Jennifer Lopez reaches settlement with pedestrian who was allegedly struck by star's SUV at WeHo restaurant

A man who sued Jennifer Lopez after her driver allegedly struck and injured the plaintiff while traveling behind a West Hollywood restaurant with the actress and former fiance Alex Rodriguez aboard in 2018 has reached a settlement in his case.

Lawyers for plaintiff Liyanage Roshan Perera filed court papers Friday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Serena Murillo stating that the case was resolved, but no terms were divulged.

Perera maintained he was standing in the rear of Craig's restaurant on Melrose Avenue on Oct. 16, 2018, when he was hit by a Cadillac SUV driven by Jeffrey Bellamy, who was a co-defendant in the case along with the 53-year- old actress and her production company, Nuyorican Productions Inc., which employed Bellamy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jennifer Lopez, driver sued by pedestrian who was allegedly struck by star's SUV at WeHo restaurant

Lopez and Rodriguez were sitting in the back seat of the SUV when the incident occurred, according to Bellamy's lawyers' court papers. The actress and Rodriguez, now 47, began dating in 2017 and became engaged in March 2019. They broke up in April 2021 and Lopez eloped with Ben Affleck last July, then tied the knot again with the 50-year-old actor in front of friends and family members in Georgia in August.

Rodriguez was originally named in the negligence complaint filed in August 2019, but was dropped as a defendant in August.

Perera's attorneys stated in recent court papers that their client suffered a traumatic brain injury during the incident.