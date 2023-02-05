Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: report

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, TMZ reports.

Schwarzenegger allegedly hit the woman when she swerved into his lane, witnesses told TMZ. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The ex-California governor does not appear to be at fault at this time, police told TMZ. He is cooperating with authorities.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this crash, according to reports.

Schwarzenegger did not appear injured.

The "Terminator" star reportedly took the injured woman's bicycle to a local shop to get fixed.

In January 2022, Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash in Brentwood.