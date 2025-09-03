Erewhon opening in New York City

The Brief Erewhon is opening its first New York City location inside a private, members-only club. The location will be a "mini Erewhon" tonic bar inside a new West Village padel club founded by Kith CEO and founder Ronnie Fieg. Access to the store will be limited to club members.



Erewhon, LA's luxury grocery store known for its selling $32 ice cubes and $19 strawberries, is opening its first New York City location - kind of.

What we know:

The "mini Erewhon" location, first reported by Emily Sundberg of the "Feed Me" Substack, will be a tonic bar offering a limited selection of the chain's famous juices and smoothies. If you're not familiar, Erewhon often does celebrity collaborations for its smoothie concoctions — like Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze and Sofia Richie's Sweet Cherry.

(L-R) Activated, Coconut Cloud, Hailey Biebers Strawberry Glaze, Pitaya and Turmeric Crush smoothies are photographed from Erewhon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Kith Ivy's founder, Ronnie Fieg, shared the floor plan and first images on social media of the private, members-only club located on the 9th floor of 120 Leroy Street in the West Village neighborhood.

It will feature padel courts, a gym, a restaurant, a juice bar, full-service Giorgio Armani spa, and more.

If you're looking to become a member, it will cost you. The club's membership reportedly requires a $36,000 initiation fee and $7,000 in annual dues.

While access to the store will be limited to members, non-members within the delivery range will be able to purchase items in limited quantities through Postmates and Uber Eats.

What we don't know:

An opening date was not announced.

What they're saying:

"In recent years, I’ve fallen deeply in love with the game [padel], and with it came the idea to create something New York has never had: a members’ club that blends luxury, lifestyle, and sport, while bringing together people who share a passion for competition and camaraderie," Fieg wrote on Instagram.

Dig deeper:

To bring his vision for a new members-only club to life, Fieg said he partnered with several major brands and individuals and collaborated with longtime friend Michael Cayre, an expert in members' clubs and hospitality. The club's spa experience, including a hammam and cold plunge pools, was designed in partnership with Giorgio Armani.

For the dining experience, Fieg said the club will feature a restaurant by Café Mogador, a well-known New York institution. Eater New York reports there will be a dress code, and "anyone who does not appear sufficiently well-presented" will be denied entry.

Lastly, Fieg partnered with Wilson to build the indoor and outdoor rooftop padel courts and the two will also collab on a custom apparel and equipment location.

Local perspective:

This is the first time Erewhon is expanding out-of-state.

It currently operates 10 stores across Southern California, with three more planned store openings in Glendale, West Hollywood, and Thousand Oaks.