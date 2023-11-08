Human remains found in plastic bag in Encino

In a distressing discovery, human remains were found in a plastic bag in Encino Wednesday morning.

The human remains were discovered around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Ventura Blvd and Rubio Ave, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the scene, but the victim was declared dead on arrival. As of now, there is no information available regarding a suspect in this case.

The remains have not yet been identified.

Rubio Ave. is currently closed at Ventura Blvd as police conduct their investigation.

