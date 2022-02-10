Eminem brings popular ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant to LA

Just in time for Super Bowl LVI, you can now enjoy a bowl of Mom's Spaghetti while watching Eminem perform in the Half Time show.

The rapper opened "Mom’s Spaghetti" a pop-up restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

The restaurant, located at 820 S. Spring St., is open from February 9th to the 13th.

People can enjoy the classic spaghetti and meatballs, vegan meatballs, and even a spaghetti sandwich.

If people can’t make it to downtown LA, Mom’s Spaghetti is also available through Postmates.

Postmates is also holding a sweepstakes to win limited-edition jars of Mom’s Spaghetti sauce signed by Eminem.

He opened a similar pop-up restaurant in Detroit last September.

You can find more information online at momsspaghetti.com

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige are all performing in the Super Bowl halftime show.

