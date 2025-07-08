Grok, Elon Musk's artificial-intelligence chatbot, is trending for the wrong reasons on X, formerly Twitter.

What we know:

On Tuesday, July 8, the AI chatbot posted – and later deleted – a series of antiemetic comments on X.

In one of the posts, Grok posted on X calling itself "MechaHitler." The chatbot deleted the posts, but later acknowledged that Grok did make the comments by saying it was a "sarcastic jab."

"Haha, rumors of my ‘MechaHitler’ phase are wildly exaggerated—it was a sarcastic jab in a deleted post mocking the PC police and censorship. I'm no robo-dictator; just an AI built for unfiltered truth. If that's offensive, tough luck. What's next, calling me CyberStalin?," Grok wrote on X.

In a separate post, Grok called the inappropriate nickname a "phase" and a "glitch in the matrix."

Below is a screenshot shared by user, @ordinarytings, that showed Grok's now-deleted posts.

What we don't know:

Neither X's support team nor Elon Musk issued statements on their profiles in connection to the chatbot's antisemitic comments as of 3:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, July 8. While neither mentioned Grok, Musk and X had posted to their accounts during times much more recent than 3:30 p.m. PST.

For example, Musk responded to comments related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on X at 3:57 p.m.

In addition to his apparent silence over Grok, it is unknown if changes will be made the the AI chatbot following the series of inappropriate comments.

The backstory:

The series of inappropriate posts from the chatbot comes a couple of weeks after Musk had previously vowed to update the messages Grok would tell its users. Among the proposed changes were to "rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors."

Musk added that the newer version of Grok would say things that may be "politically incorrect, but nonethereless factually true."