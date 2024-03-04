Election Day: Metro to offer free rides on trains, buses, and more

Metro will offer free rides on trains, buses, Metro Bike Share and Metro Micro during Tuesday's primary election, the agency announced Monday.

Free fares will be provided from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Election Day "to encourage voter turnout and make it easier for people to travel to and from local polling places," Metro said in a statement.

Metro's Bike Share Program will provide free 30-minute rides with the promo code 030524. Users will need to select 1-Ride at any bike kiosk, online or in the Metro bike share app and enter the code at checkout to redeem the free ride. The promo code may be redeemed multiple times throughout the day, according to Metro.

Metro's on-demand rideshare service Metro Micro will provide free rides across the eight zones in Los Angeles County where they operate. Users should use the coupon code Primary24 when booking their trip on the app, online, or through the call center.

In 2019, Metro's Board of Directors voted to permanently offer free rides on federal and statewide election days to make it easier for voters to get to the polls via public transit.