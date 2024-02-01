Elderly woman robbed, shot at by 2 teens in Riverside: Police

Two teens accused of robbing and shooting at an elderly woman outside a bank in Riverside have been arrested, according to police.

The incident happened Jan. 29 around 1:17 p.m. at the Bank of America located in the 300 block of Alessandro Boulevard in Riverside's Misson Grove neighborhood.

According to authorities, the elderly woman was approached by the two teens as she got out of her car to make a cash deposit. The two teens demanded money while pointing a gun at her and a struggle ensued, authorities said. That struggle resulted in one of the teens firing his gun, then stealing the woman's money. Both suspects got into a silver Kia sedan and left the scene.

The woman wasn't injured but was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

A cop spotted the two teens on the 215 Freeway and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects did not pull over and instead led the officer on a pursuit into Moreno Valley. The teens eventually abandoned their car in an apartment complex in the 24000 block of Cottonwood Avenue and barricaded themselves. Both suspects surrendered after nearly two hours and were taken into custody, police said.

A search warrant conducted at the apartment where the teens were barricaded resulted in the location of evidence linking them to the armed robbery, including a handgun believed to have been used during that crime.

Police said both suspects - identified as 18-year-old Master Snell and a 17-year-old boy - are known gang members from Moreno Valley.

Master Snell / Riverside Police Department

Both are facing several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, and aggravated elder abuse.

Additionally, detectives believe they may be involved in similar robberies targeting elderly victims carrying cash to or from an ATM in Riverside and Moreno Valley.



Anyone with additional information regarding this armed robbery investigation and arrests is urged to contact Detective Anthony Watkins at (951) 353-7105 or AWatkins@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Richard Glover at (951) 353-7134 or RGlover@RiversideCA.gov.



Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

Authorities have released the following tips to protect from becoming a victim:

Always be alert and aware your surroundings and of the people around you.

If making a deposit or withdrawal of a large amount of money, do it inside the bank and bring someone with you.

Be aware of locations and situations that would make you vulnerable to crime, such as alleys and dark parking lots.

Whenever possible, travel with a friend.

Stay in well-lighted areas as much as possible.

Walk confidently, and at a steady pace.

Make eye contact with people when walking.

Do not respond to conversation from strangers on the street, continue walking.



