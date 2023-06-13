Elderly woman killed in Silver Lake hit-and-run

Authorities said a woman believed to be in her 80s was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Silver Lake Monday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 9:20 p.m. from the intersection of Silver Lake Boulevard and Berkeley Avenue.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling northbound on Silver Lake Blvd. when it struck a pedestrian. After she was hit, the victim drove away from the scene and did not stop to help.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she died. Her name has not been released.

SUGGESTED: Father pleads for driver to come forward after son dies in South LA hit-and-run

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

