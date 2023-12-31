Elderly woman found dead in Thousand Oaks parking lot; deputies investigating as hit-and-run

An elderly woman was killed after deputies said she was hit by a car in a Thousand Oaks parking lot Sunday morning, and police are searching for the driver.

Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Drive around 12 a.m. on Dec. 31. When they got there, they found the body of an 84-year-old woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they're investigating the woman's death as a hit-and-run incident, but no suspect information was available.

No other information was immediately available.