Joe Biden, Barack Obama to attend star-studded LA fundraiser

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will appear at a fundraiser in Los Angeles next month for a conversation moderated by Jimmy Kimmel, in an event that will also include George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

"An Evening for President Joe Biden with President Barack Obama" will take place June 15 at an undisclosed location in the city, according to eventbrite.com.

Tickets are being advertised starting at $250. Proceeds will benefit the president's re-election campaign.

Kimmel's liberal politics have emerged with greater frequency in recent years. The late-night talk show host waded into the national debate over health care legislation in 2017 after his son was born with a heart defect, and he has verbally sparred with former President Donald Trump from afar on numerous occasions.