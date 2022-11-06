Elderly man hit and killed in Banning hit-and-run crash

A 74-year-old man was killed in Banning Sunday night after a hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the driver who hit him.

Banning Police were called to the intersection of West Wilson and Sims streets around 7:12 p.m. Sunday, when they found the elderly man, identified as resident of Banning, dead on the street.

Officers said that witnesses reported seeing the man walking on the side of the road when he was hit by a white vehicle, either a full-size truck or SUV, traveling westbound on Wilson Street. According to witnesses the driver didn't stop and continued driving away west on Wilson.

Police are searching for the vehicle and the driver. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Banning Police Department at 951-922-3170.