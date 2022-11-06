5 killed in 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu in Ventura County

Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Mugu Rock Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on PCH north of Mugu Rock near Point Mugu, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

CHP Ventura reports both north and southbound lanes are closed for an unknown time as the investigation continues.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.