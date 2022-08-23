Firefighters quickly knock down brush fire in El Sereno

On what was expected to be the warmest day of the week in Southern California, a terrain-driven brush fire broke out in the El Sereno area early Tuesday morning.

The fire, dubbed the "Eastern Fire," erupted on the north end of Ascot Hills Park in the East Los Angeles neighborhood near Richelieu Avenue and Klamath Street around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and kept it contained to under 10 acres. Crews remain at the scene to knock down any hot spots and are currently "cold trailing," by working the perimeter of the blaze to pull any brush.

No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported.

The heat paired with the dry climate in the region created the threat of fire danger for many areas across the Southland. An Excessive Heat Warning was in effect for the Antelope Valley, with temperatures expected to hit at least 105 degrees. In the Santa Clarita Valley, an Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

