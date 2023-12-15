El Segundo High School placed on lockdown

article

El Segundo High School was evacuated Friday morning after police say they received a call about a possible gun on campus.

The school, located in the 600 block of Main Street, was put on lockdown around 8:50 a.m.

Police officers responded to the campus and evacuated students and faculty out of safety. Police say the anonymous call came just before 9 a.m.

There is no confirmation if in fact a gun is on campus; police are searching the area.

"The situation also led to the cancellation of a Winter Sing event in the Performing Arts Center at the high school, where Richmond Street School students were set to perform," a statement from the El Segundo Unified School District read.

This is a developing story, check back for updates