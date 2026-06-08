VIDEOS: Trump booed by Madison Square Garden crowd in NBA Finals

The Brief President Donald Trump, a longtime Knicks fan, was loudly booed during the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Shortly after the brief arenavision cameo, fans were also heard chanting "USA!" at the Garden.



Multiple videos shared across social media showed President Donald Trump getting showered with boos.

This comes as Trump made history as the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. Heading into Monday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Trump shared that he was excited to watch his beloved New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs.

"I've been a Knick fan for a long time," Trump said from the Oval Office on June 4.

ESPN shared a clip of its telecast showing Trump at the NBA Finals.

Jack Settleman, sports social media influencer and founder of Snapback Sports, shared a first-person view of the Madison Square Garden crowd booing the president.

Below is a different view from the arena, shared by The Athletic's Esfandiar Baraheni:

Shortly after the brief arenavision cameo, fans were heard chanting "USA!" at the Garden.