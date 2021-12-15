Grandson detained as person of interest in El Monte grandmother's death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and El Monte Police are investigating the death of an 89-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Officers announced Wednesday that they've detained a person of interest, the woman's grandson.

According to El Monte Police, the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers were responding for a welfare check on the 11300 block of Cedar Circle when they found the woman lying down inside with "significant trauma to the upper body," according to a press release. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

After receiving information about a potential suspect, investigators detained a 31-year-old man whom they believe to be the woman's grandson.

There are no other details available at this time.

The LASD urges anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

