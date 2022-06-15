El Monte officer shooting: What we know about the suspect

Information continues to come in about the Tuesday shooting that left two El Monte Police officers dead. City officials identified the two slain officers Wednesday as Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

According to investigators, Paredes and Santana were ambushed Tuesday evening while responding to a call near the Siesta Inn near Garvey and Central avenues Monday evening. When the officers arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire hitting both of them. The two officers were rushed to the LAC + USC Medical Center where they later died from their injuries.

The El Monte police officers killed during a shootout at a motel have been identified as Corporal Michael Paredes (left) and Officer Joseph Santana (right). / El Monte Police Department

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The suspected shooter has since been identified as 35-year-old Justin Flores. Flores was also killed in the shooting, but FOX 11 has learned he has had a long history of interactions with law enforcement. Here's what we know:

Flores was convicted of first-degree burglary in 2011. Then in March 2020, he was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Industry Station. He was charged with being a felon in possession of meth, a handgun and ammunition. Flores pleaded no contest to the firearm charge on Feb. 10, 2021, sources tell FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez, but as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, the ammo and methamphetamine charges were dropped. He was given more than two years probation.

Due to Flores' criminal past he'd been ordered not to possess any weapons. He was due in court later this month, on June 27 for a probation violation. The day before the shooting, Flores' probation officer filed a request with LA County Superior Court for a revocation hearing, due to a possible probation violation when a woman reported that Flores had assaulted her..

Tuesday's shooting comes just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot in Studio City. That officer is in stable condition.