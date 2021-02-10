Effort underway to vaccinate seniors experiencing homelessness at Los Angeles mission

A new effort is underway to vaccinate seniors who are experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Mission is partnering with other service providers in the Skid Row community to administer COVID vaccinations to selected seniors.

Homeless service agencies have identified people who meet the age criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations, which are currently only available to those 65 and older.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

So far, roughly 80 people have been identified as eligible for the vaccines and have appointments.

Certain front-line homeless service workers are also scheduled to receive the vaccine.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.