From prison to advisor at The Prism Way

Dressed in a gray business suit, Edwin Cruz looked every bit of a professional. It is yet another new chapter in a new journey of freedom at The Prism Way. The attire was much different than the prison uniform he'd worn for 17 years.

Cruz was dressed to address an audience at a justice event at The Prism Way, where he'd been certified as a peer support specialist for others who've been incarcerated.

Less than a year after being released from prison, Cruz is paving a new way.

The Prism Way was co-founded by former PGI grad Allen Burnett. Speaking to the audience, Cruz said "Immediately I loved the ambiance here. The esthetics were so unique."

The ambiance is that of a calming wellness center.

While incarcerated, Cruz earned his Bachelor’s degree from Cal State LA's Prison Graduation Initiative.

In 2024, his sentence, life without the possibility of parole on a gang-related murder conviction, was commuted. In November 2024, he returned to the men's prison in Lancaster to walk in graduation ceremonies with his cohort. He wore honor chords noting his 3.9 GPA.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Commencement 2025 Ceremony 9. Photos by Xavier Zamora For Cal State LA

In May, he walked in the university's commencement ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium along with thousands of other graduates.

For the Cal State LA professor who founded the Prison Graduation Initiative(PGI) Dr. Bidhan Roy, these were shining moments.

Embracing PGI is Cal State LA President Berenecea Johnson Eanes.

What's next? Cruz says "I definitely want to pursue my bachelor’s degree." As for The Prism Way, Cruz helped a new class graduate from Peer Support Specialist training. A new cohort starts August 5th.