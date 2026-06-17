Edwards Air Force Base releases names of 8 crew members killed in B-52 bomber crash

The Brief Edwards Air Force Base officials have released the names of the eight military, civilian, and contractor crew members killed in Monday’s devastating test flight accident. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress dropped sharply and crashed halfway down the runway shortly after takeoff while supporting a critical radar modernization test program. The base airfield remains closed as an Interim Safety Investigation Board begins a probe that officials say could take up to six months to complete.



Edwards Air Force Base officials on Wednesday released the identities of the eight crew members killed Monday when a B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff during a routine test mission.

What we know:

Officials said the B-52 bomber took off shortly before noon on Monday under clear skies, heading south-west, but slammed into the ground about halfway down the 15,000-foot runway.

Aerial footage revealed compact wreckage with virtually nothing left of the aircraft, leading officials to determine there were no survivors.

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The flight was supporting a radar modernization program designed to integrate an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) system to keep the decades-old fleet flying through 2050.

Following a 24-hour waiting period after next-of-kin notifications, officials identified the eight fallen Team Edwards members as:

Col. Gregory Watson , 53, weapon systems officer, Boeing (Air Force reservist)

Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella , 40, weapon systems officer, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center

Retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton , 50, pilot, Boeing

Maj. Alexander Davis , 34, weapon systems officer, 419th Flight Test Squadron

Maj. Robert Dee, 40 , pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron

Maj. Brad Hovey, 35 , pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron

Jeromy Smith , 32, flight test engineer, 419th Flight Test Squadron

Christopher Rischar, 41, flight test engineer, JT4 contractor

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined.

While aviation experts point to potential flight control malfunctions, structural failure due to the airframe's age, or asymmetric engine thrust, investigators have not yet isolated any definitive mechanical or systemic failures.

What they're saying:

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I can now share the names of the eight extraordinary Americans we lost during Monday’s B-52 crash," said Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing Commander. "They were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates. These Airmen were more than coworkers. They were friends, mentors, teammates and valued members of our Edwards and Air Force family."

"It is such a horrible hurt, and I’m still processing everything that happened," said Lauren Smith, wife of victim Jeromy Smith, noting that her husband died doing what he loved as a flight test engineer.

"The B-52 fleet that we have today, is the backbone of America’s bomber force," said Heather Penney, director of Studies and Research at The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. Pointing out that the youngest B-52 was delivered in 1962, she added, "These are old airplanes. They’re structurally robust, but they are old aircraft. So structural failure can’t be ruled out."

What's next:

The Interim Safety Investigation Board will lead a comprehensive review of the flight controls, engines, maintenance history, and structural integrity of the aircraft.

The Edwards Air Force Base airfield will remain closed to normal operations until further notice.