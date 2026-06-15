Air Force B-52 bomber carrying 8 got into crash 'that was not survivable': Military officials

The Brief A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after taking off from the airfield at Edwards Air Force Base. Officials say the jet was carrying eight people. The crash occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m., with officials fearing the crash "was not survivable."



A military jet carrying eight people crashed upon takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, officials said. Officials fear the incident was "not survivable" for those who were on that jet.

What we know:

Military officials said the crash involving an Air Force B-52 happened shortly after takeoff in the remote area. Aerial images from SkyFOX showed fire crews at the scene and a plume of smoke on the runway.

According to a release published by Edwards Air Force Base, "initial indications are that the crash was not survivable." As of 3 p.m., officials have not explicitly announced that all eight people have died.

What they're saying:

"A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 a.m. Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available," a statement posted to social media said.

In a second update posted just after 1 p.m., Edwards Air Force Base officials said the airfield was closed and all incoming aircraft would be diverted.

"All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations."

"Please join me in praying for the B-52 crew at Edwards Air Force Base and the entire Edwards community," said Rep. Vince Fong on X.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of the Airmen who were on the aircraft have not been released.