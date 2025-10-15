Eddie Murphy documentary to take fans behind the curtain
LOS ANGELES - A documentary about iconic comedian, Eddie Murphy, will drop on Netflix next month, the streaming company announced.
What we know:
Fans will get the opportunity to learn more about the legendary entertainer beyond the stage lights and movie screen.
The documentary will be called "Being Eddie" and it will begin streaming on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Murphy has starred in numerous films, such as "Harlem Nights," "Coming to America," "Beverly Hills Cop," and "The Nutty Professor," movies.
However, he isn’t done yet. The documentary will feature the 64-year-old’s road to fame as well as what’s ahead.
Not only will fans hear directly from Murphy, but they’ll also hear about his career that’s spanned nearly five decades from his friends and co-stars including Arsenio Hall, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfield, and Tracy Morgan, Tudum reported.
RELATED:
- 'Beverly Hills Cop Axel F': Eddie Murphy is back with Netflix hit show
- Zendaya joins Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz for 'Shrek 5'
The Source: This story was written with information from Tudum.