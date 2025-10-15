Eddie Murphy documentary to take fans behind the curtain

The Brief Eddie Murphy's career has spanned across five decades and he's not done yet. Next month, Netflix will release a documentary about the iconic comedian in November 2025. The doc called "Being Eddie" will also feature interviews with Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and many more.



A documentary about iconic comedian, Eddie Murphy, will drop on Netflix next month, the streaming company announced.

What we know:

Fans will get the opportunity to learn more about the legendary entertainer beyond the stage lights and movie screen.

The documentary will be called "Being Eddie" and it will begin streaming on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Murphy has starred in numerous films, such as "Harlem Nights," "Coming to America," "Beverly Hills Cop," and "The Nutty Professor," movies.

However, he isn’t done yet. The documentary will feature the 64-year-old’s road to fame as well as what’s ahead.

Not only will fans hear directly from Murphy, but they’ll also hear about his career that’s spanned nearly five decades from his friends and co-stars including Arsenio Hall, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfield, and Tracy Morgan, Tudum reported.

