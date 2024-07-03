Beverly Hills Cop Axel F: Eddie Murphy returns to the big screen

It's been 30 years since Eddie Murphy last played Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop III.

Now the comic genius has returned to the big screen to revive his role as a Detroit cop in the fourth installment of the franchise: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

The fourth film has the same action, adventure, and comedy as the previous films, but it also brings in a new element… family.

In the plot for this film, Foley is asked to urgently return to Beverly Hills to help his estranged daughter.

"He hasn't really had a relationship with her. And that is the stuff that holds the whole movie together. You go ‘why is Axel back in Beverly Hills’ ok his daughter is in trouble," Murphy told FOX 11's Amanda Salas.

Murphy is reunited with long-time co-stars Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot. The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, and Kevin Bacon.

It's been 40 years since the original movie was released.

"When we were making that movie, we were mixing genres and I think the script supervisor on that film literally took an alias because she didn't want a screen credit. She's like ‘I don’t want anybody to know I had anything to do with this movie.' So after the movie we didn't know what we had until we saw our real audience and this movie was the exact opposite," Murphy explained.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres July 3 on Netflix, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.