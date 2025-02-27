Shrek 5: Release date announced, Zendaya joins cast

Universal Pictures made an exciting announcement about one of its most beloved animated franchises on Thursday.

The film production company dropped a trailer for "Shrek 5," showing the adventures of Shrek and Princess Fiona continue and this time, their kids are all grown up.

What we know:

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are back. Also joining the cast is Zendaya, who will voice Shrek's daughter.

The film will hit theaters on Christmas Day 2026.

"Shrek 5" comes following its spinoffs, which include "Puss in Boots," "The Pig Who Cried Werewolf," and "Far Far Away Idol."

By the numbers:

Fans were first introduced to an ogre who lived in a swamp far, far away when "Shrek," hit theaters on May 18, 2001.

Data from Box Office Mojo indicates it has a lifetime gross of $268,200,241.

However, the sequel "Shrek 2" is reportedly the highest-grossing film of the franchise, garnering nearly $442 million.

Watch the first teaser trailer for "Shrek 5" below.