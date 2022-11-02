Pasta, wine, and more at Eataly LA's 5th birthday celebration

Eataly LA is celebrating its 5th birthday and is going all out with the largest event it has ever held!

The special bash is happening Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eataly's marketplace located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard.

Guests can expect endless food, drinks, and entertainment. That includes fresh pasta and bread, of course.

Early Bird tickets cost $100 and regular general admission tickets are $125 per person and include tasting stations featuring Eataly's most beloved dishes as well as local and regional Italian beverages including wine and cocktails.

There will also be live entertainment, a photobooth, and hands-on demos at the cooking school.

To learn more about the event, tap or click here.



