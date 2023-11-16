Riverside County teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students

article

A teacher in Eastvale has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate contact with students.

In April 2023, investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Unit responded to allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and students at Eleanor Roosevelt High School. The teacher, placed on administrative leave during the investigation, has now been identified as Chad Costello, a 44-year-old resident of Anaheim.

After thorough investigations, authorities concluded that Costello had engaged in inappropriate contact with students. On November 16, 2023, he was arrested in Anaheim by investigators and is set to be booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of child annoyance and sexual battery.

As the investigation remains ongoing, no further details are currently available. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Investigator J. Andrade at 951-955-1701.