Southern California officials urge residents not to adopt rabbits as Easter gifts

Southern California shelter officials and animal rescue groups are urging people not to buy or adopt rabbits or baby chicks as Easter gifts for children this holiday.

They say that what begins as a well-meaning gesture often leads to abandoned animals when the novelty wears off and families realize they're not equipped to properly care for the pets.

"Bunnies and chicks are pets who require care & love. They should not be given as an impulse gift. Give children a cute stuffed animal instead," the Los Angeles Animal Services department said Saturday in a social media post.

"Every year, shelters report an influx of rabbits who were bought for Easter and then discarded once their cuteness or novelty wore off," PETA's Catie Cryar told City News Service. "Some of them are bought to put in children's Easter baskets, whereas others are purchased by family photographers to be used as props for Easter photos. Rabbits are reportedly the third most commonly surrendered animals to our nation's shelters, and it's estimated that about 80% of them bought for Easter will die or be abandoned within the first year, so this is a life-and-death issue."

The animal rights group is running a public service announcement on some radio stations and spreading the message on X and other social media accounts that "rabbits are someone, not something," Cryar added. "We also like to remind everyone that adding an animal to the family should come with a lifelong commitment to them. If someone is truly prepared to provide a rabbit with a lifetime of specialized care, the answer is to adopt -- not shop."

Instead of a live animal, rescue groups recommend buying a stuffed toy bunny or chocolate candy rabbit for kids' Easter baskets.

For the Southland's most active rabbit rescue organization, Bunny World Foundation, spring is the worst time of year, as the post-Easter dumping phenomenon coincides with rabbits' natural breeding season to create an overwhelming influx of unwanted bunnies.

This year is particularly challenging as BWF is still dealing with the aftermath of rescuing several dozen rabbits from the backyard of a Granada Hills home in February. The Los Angeles-based group's founder, Lejla Hadzimuratovic, places much of the blame for the problem on rabbit breeders.

"We've been rescuing and fighting for the rights of domestic rabbits for going on 16 years and watching the public continue to not only disregard the suffering caused by rabbit breeders and those who support them, but actively participate in the cruelty by purchasing living rabbits all year long and during the worst surge of misery that is Easter time," Hadzimuratovic told CNS.

"Let this be the year more people finally show mercy and say no to treating living rabbits like Easter toys. Rabbits are not disposable props, toys, or gifts -- they are highly sensitive, fragile, intelligent, high maintenance companion animals who need and deserve responsible adopters ready for the 10+ year commitment of proper care."

LA County's Department of Animal Care and Control is also taking steps to mitigate the annual problem.

"To address this issue, we've enhanced our adoption counseling process to ensure potential adopters understand the unique needs of rabbits and are prepared for the responsibilities involved," department spokesman Don Belton told CNS. "We're also encouraging alternative ways to celebrate holidays without encouraging impulsive pet adoptions."

Retail sales of rabbits, dogs and cats are prohibited in California, but direct sales are still permitted, including online, and illegal street sales also occur in which baby bunnies are sometimes deceptively marketed as adult "dwarfs."

Rabbits are not low-maintenance pets. They require a specific diet, cleaning and humane indoor housing in a bunny-proofed room, and veterinary care can be expensive, advocates note.

They're also not ideal pets for small children, as they respond best to quiet energy and can be easily spooked by the hyperactivity of a child.

Animal advocates offered a series of basic tips:

Domestic rabbits should be kept indoors at all times.

Rabbits need to be spayed or neutered as soon as they're old enough (between four and six months) to avoid unnecessary breeding and to aid their health.

Once they've been spayed or neutered, bunnies should be paired with a mate who's also been spayed or neutered for lifelong companionship. Single bunnies can be lonely and depressed.

They should be fed a diet of unlimited timothy hay (or alfalfa hay for rabbits under 6 months), plus a daily portion of leafy greens and limited pellets.

They should never be kept in cages, as they need room to hop around and exercise their legs.

They need to be thoroughly groomed every two to three months to remove excess fur and have their nails trimmed.

They're aggressive chewers, and need to be kept away from electrical cords and anything that can be dangerous if ingested, such as taped or glued boxes.

Bunnies who stop eating or appear to be in pain can die within 36 hours, and need immediate care from a veterinarian trained in rabbit care.

Officials are also warning the public that Easter baskets can pose a danger to household pets. Colorful eggs, plastic grass, candy and chocolate can all be toxic if ingested by animals.