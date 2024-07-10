Suspect shot after police chase ends in Harvard Heights area

A suspect was shot following a wild police chase that ended in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The pursuit, in a possibly stolen car, started in East LA.

The driver struck multiple vehicles along the way, including several sheriff's patrol units.

The roughly hour-long chase came to an end around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard. As deputies boxed in the vehicle, smoke could be seen coming from one of the tires.

It appears another car, which was not involved in the chase, was also boxed in by deputies, unable to move.

At one point, the suspect put his car in reverse and rammed into another sheriff's vehicle.

It's unclear what happened next, but deputies reportedly opened fire, shattering the rear window.

Images from SkyFOX then show the suspect on the sidewalk as deputies render aid. The suspect was put in an ambulance in unknown condition.

There were no reports of any injuries to deputies.

This is a developing story