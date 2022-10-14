East LA massage therapist accused of sexual assault

A massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, now officials are searching for any additional victims.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's said the suspect, 64-year-old Pedro Felix Romero, provides massage therapy services from his home in East Los Angeles.

It is unknown if he targeted woman at his home or elsewhere.

Officials believe there are additional victims and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

The case has been brought to the LA County DA's office, where they filed three felony counts of sexual penetration by force and one felony count of sexual battery with restraint.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.