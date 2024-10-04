East LA popular afterschool program teaches students legacy of mariachi music

A Southern California charter school teaches the history and art of mariachi music to a new generation of students.

KIPP Sol Academy is embracing the cultural richness of the East Los Angeles community it calls home with its unique mariachi program.

"It started like a club. I had eight students and we started really slow," explained music teacher and program director Arlette Morales. "It picked up a lot of momentum through the years and it became the most popular club in school."

With a waitlist of as many as 150 students each year, the KIPP Sol Mariachi program has been a high-demand staple at the school since 2016.

"We go and perform in local restaurants, we do serenades, we do all kinds of projects," said Morales, who founded the mariachi program. It was initially only offered to students enrolled in the afterschool program before expanding.

"It’s really fun because you get to make friends with people that aren’t in your grade," said KIPP Sol Academy eighth grader Madeleine Huerta.

Students in the program have the opportunity to perform in the annual Mariachi Festival at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and wear mariachi suits, known as "trajes de charro," created by Boyle Heights’ renowned trajes tailor, Jorge Tello, also known as "El Maestro" (The Master).

"It’s a part of my family's culture because my mom used to play mariachi and my uncle is in a band for mariachi," said KIPP Sol Academy student Joshua Mora.

"I get to express myself and try out new things in mariachi," said student Matthew Cervantes.

The program has become so popular that students are entered into a lottery to join, making the application process equitable and open to all grade levels. Students who don’t have any musical experience are welcome to join the program with no auditions required.

"It just gets kids back to their roots. They come here and they want to know more about their culture," said Morales.

Click here for more information about the KIPP SoCal public schools.