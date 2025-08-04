Alleged gunman arrested in East Hollywood nightclub crash

The gunman wanted for shooting a man accused of driving his car into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub has been arrested.

What we know:

Authorities announced 28-year-old Efrain Villalobos, a Lawndale resident, was arrested in Redondo Beach around 1:15 on Sunday, Aug. 3.

He is suspected of shooting 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez in the lower back during a chaotic scene when angry club-goes were beating him for allegedly plowing his car into a crowd outside The Vermont Hollywood club during the early hours of July 19.

Villalobos was booked for attempted murder and has no bail. The case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office for filing.

Villalobos was previously identified by the LAPD, who sought the public's help with locating him.

Ramirez faces 37 counts of attempted murder for each person who was injured.

The backstory:

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said 37 people were injured after a Nissan Versa slammed into the Vermont Hollywood nightclub on Saturday, July 19.

Ramirez is also accused of hitting a taco truck and valet stand.

The majority of people waiting in line were women, officials said.

After the crash, investigators said bystanders pulled Ramirez from the car and attacked him. While that was happening, Villalobos was accused of walking over and shooting Ramirez in the lower back. He then reportedly ran from the scene.

Ramirez, a San Clemente resident, has a lengthy criminal history, including at least 11 criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies and was on parole at the time of the crash, the Associated Press reported.