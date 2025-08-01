Police ID man who shot at driver that plowed into crowd outside East Hollywood nightclub

article

The Brief The LAPD has identified and released images of Efrain Villalobos, who they say shot a driver who plowed into a group of people outside a nightclub. The incident happened July 19 outside the Vermont Hollywood Nightclub in East Hollywood. The driver, Fernando Ramirez, intentionally drove his car on the sidewalk, hitting at least 37 people, officials said.



The backstory:

On Saturday, July 19, around 2 a.m. 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez intentionally drove his car on the sidewalk near Vermont Hollywood Nightclub, hitting at least 37 people. Many of the people hit were standing near a taco truck and valet stand. At least one person was trapped under Ramirez's vehicle, LA County DA Nathan Hochman said.

After the crash, police said bystanders pulled Ramirez from the car and attacked him. While that was happening, police said, another man walked over and shot Ramirez in the lower back, then ran off. Police are still searching for that shooter, and today they released additional images and identified that man as 28-year-old Efrain Villalobos.

Search for shooter

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Villalobos. Police say he lives in Lawndale, is five feet ten inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has a shaved head and brown eyes.

He has distinctive tattoos including his last name "VILLALOBOS" on his right forearm, the phrase "Respect is earned not given" on the inner part of his right arm, and the name "Miabella" on his left inner arm.

The police department said Villalobos is facing serious felony charges in connection with that shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous. People are urged to call 911 if they see him.

Photo credit LAPD

Driver facing charges

Meanwhile, the driver, Fernando Ramirez, 29, was charged with 37 counts of attempted murder and 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to Hochman, eight of the 37 people suffered serious injuries, which included fractures, lacerations, and broken bones. Officials say it was a miracle no one died.

It's unclear why he rammed into the group.

Hochman said Ramirez has an extensive criminal record and was out on bail for a 2022 domestic violence case in Orange County. His record also includes at least 11 criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.

