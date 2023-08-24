Earthquake rattles Windsor Hills area

An earthquake rattled the Windsor Hills area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit around 11:08 a.m. with a depth of 5.4 km, according to the USGS.

Another earthquake was reported around the same time closer to the Fresno area, also a preliminary 2.6-magnitude quake.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

This comes just days after a 3.9-magnitude quake struck Ojai, and more than a dozen earthquakes hit the same area over the weekend amid Tropical Storm Hilary.