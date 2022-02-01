LA Earthquake: 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits in Cudahy near Downey

article

A small 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in Cudahy near Downey.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday about a mile south-southwest of Cudahy.



It was recorded at a depth of about 9 miles.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Southland earthquake expert Lucy Jones wrote on Twitter that the quake was "quite deep at 14 km," but said it was "probably felt around much of LA basin."

According to USGS's "Did you feel it?" map, people felt the quake in South Gate, Downey, Long Beach, Gardena and Los Angeles, but only at weak to mild intensity.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



