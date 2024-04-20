PETA partners with Monty's Good Burger for Earth Day with vegan milkshake

In partnership with PETA, Southern California vegan restaurant chain Monty's Good Burger released their latest animal, and planet-friendly, menu item in honor of Earth Day.

Joining the plant-based fast food restaurant chain's selection of milkshakes, the new PETA Cake Batter Milkshake will be offered for a limited time at all four Monty's Good Burger locations.

The PETA Cake Batter Milkshake is made with creamy "Oatly" oat milk soft serve and is topped with colorful rainbow sprinkles.

Customers can purchase the new milkshake at any Monty's Good Burger location, or order for delivery online starting Saturday, April 20 through Saturday, April 27.

The plant-based fast food restaurant is known for its signature Monty's burger that is made with "Impossible" meat, its crispy tater tots and fries, and its vegan Chicken sandwich. No animal products are used in any of Monty's menu items.

According to an Oxford University study, vegan diets resulted in 75% less climate-heating emissions, water pollution and land use than diets in which more than 100g of meat a day was eaten. The study also found that vegan diets also cut the destruction of wildlife by 66% and water use by 54%.

PETA's Earth Day collaboration with Monty's is an effort to offer more plant-based food and drink options without compromising taste.

Monty's Good Burger has four locations across Los Angeles and Southern California: in Culver City, Echo Park, Koreatown and Riverside.

While the fast food chain, does not use any animal products, it does claim to be owned by one. According to the restaurant's Instagram, Monty's Good Burger is "dog owned and operated" by Monty Jones, a white "Schnoodle" dog.