One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

At least one person died during a multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue, according to Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but images from SkyFOX show at least five vehicles involved. A black sedan was seen completely flipped over on its hood.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, Cuchilla said. Three other victims were taken to hospitals and were expected to survive.

Two of the victims were Orange County Probation Department officers, with one taken to a hospital, according to the Orange County Probation Department.