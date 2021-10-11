Dust storms in Lancaster area prompt roadway closures due to 'low to zero visibility'

High winds that caused dust storms prompted closures of the 14 Freeway and state Route 138 in the Lancaster area Monday.

The 14 Freeway was closed in both directions about 10 a.m. between Avenue A and Avenue I, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, authorities reported that SR138 was closed in both directions from 130th Street to 175th Street.

The dust storms resulted in "low to zero visibility" in the area, according to the CHP.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday among beach cities along the Los Angeles County coastline, as well as downtown Los Angeles and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys. Northwest to north winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45 mph, are forecast.

A high surf advisory also is in effect from noon Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday in both Los Angeles and Orange counties.

NWS officials said the gusty winds could make driving difficult for high profile vehicles, and they warned that tree limbs may fall and cause power outages. People also are urged to secure all outdoor objects that could blow away.

SoCal Edison said the weather conditions may create the potential for elevated fire risk, and that Public Safety Power Shutoffs were under consideration for certain communities. Visit http://sce.com/psps to find out which areas are under PSPS consideration.

The weather is more extreme in southwestern California counties, including Orange, San Diego and Riverside, where there are also wind and high surf advisories in effect through Tuesday and gusts Monday could hit 50 to 70 mph in the mountains and adjacent desert slopes, according to NWS officials.

Desert areas in those regions will get gusts of 35 to 55 mph, while the coasts and valleys will reach 25 to 35 mph.

There also is a small chance of showers mainly in the mountains or far inland valleys and foothills Monday afternoon through early evening, with a high wind warning and frost advisory in effect Monday evening in the Antelope Valley. A dusting of snow is possible above about 7,000 feet.

