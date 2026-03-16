DUI suspect climbs Sun Valley school roof after pursuit, taken into custody

The Brief Police arrested a man who climbed onto the roof of a Los Angeles Unified School District building in Sun Valley after a short pursuit that began with a suspected DUI stop. Officers eventually pulled him down by his legs and took him into custody. Investigators said a fanny pack found in the suspect’s car may have contained a gun, and officers plan to search areas along his path to determine whether it was dropped or hidden.



A DUI suspect who climbed onto the roof of a school building in Sun Valley after a short pursuit was taken into custody on Monday morning, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the incident began when officers attempted to stop a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to authorities, the suspect refused to stop, leading to a short pursuit. The chase ended when the suspect crashed and ran from the scene through nearby school properties.

The suspect eventually climbed onto the roof of a building on Los Angeles Unified School District property in Sun Valley. The building is believed to be part of the LA Unified School District North District headquarters and is located on the same property as Bird Middle School and Francis Polytechnic High School.

LAPD officers pulled him down by his legs and safely detained him.

Investigators also said a fanny pack found inside the suspect’s vehicle is believed to have contained a gun. Police plan to search several areas where the suspect was seen during the pursuit to determine whether the weapon may have been dropped or hidden.

What's next:

Investigators will search areas along the suspect’s path where he was spotted by a police helicopter to determine whether a gun believed to have been inside the vehicle was dropped or hidden during the incident.