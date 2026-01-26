DUI pursuit suspect crashes into semi-truck in La Puente

The Brief Two suspects are in custody following a brief pursuit Monday morning that began in Hacienda Heights and ended in a violent crash in La Puente. The fleeing car slammed into a semi-truck trailer near Valley Boulevard and Ardilla Avenue, leaving both the driver and a passenger pinned inside the wreckage. The condition of the passenger remains unknown after emergency crews were forced to extricate them from the vehicle.



Two people were arrested Monday morning after a high-speed police chase that began in Hacienda Heights ended in a collision with a commercial semi-truck in La Puente.

What we know:

The pursuit was initiated by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry station at 9:41 a.m., according to authorities.

Officials said the chase targeted a suspect wanted for alleged reckless driving or driving under the influence (DUI).

The pursuit lasted approximately two minutes before the suspect’s vehicle collided with the side of a big rig trailer at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Ardilla Avenue, authorities said.

The impact of the crash left the driver and a passenger briefly trapped in the vehicle, SkyFOX video showed.

Deputies successfully took both suspects into custody at the scene of the crash once they were removed from the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The extent of injuries to the driver and passenger are unknown.