Police chase suspect clocked at 140 mph in LA County

By
Updated  December 3, 2024 8:24pm PST
A high-speed police chase led officers from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica.

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a police chase suspect who was clocked at going more than 140 mph on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was first over the scene in downtown Los Angeles as the suspect – inside a dark gray Inifiniti sedan – led the Los Angeles Police Department on the chase.

The suspect drove through parts of downtown LA, then passed Mid-City before ditching the car outside a Santa Monica location of the 24 Hour Fitness gym. At one point during the chase on the 10 Freeway, the suspect broke 140 mph trying to get away from cops.

One person was taken into custody during the search for the suspect. It is unknown if the person in handcuffs were the driver.

Outside of reckless driving, speeding and evading police, it is unknown if the suspect is linked to other crimes.