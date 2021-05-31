Driver wounded in road rage shooting on 101 Freeway in Studio City

A man in a red Lexus SC400 suffered a minor gunshot wound to the right arm during a shooting that escalated from road rage Monday morning on the 101 Freeway in Studio City, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 3:33 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The exact details remain unclear. However, the shooting involved a black Lexus SC400, a red Lexus SC400 and a white, older model sedan, the CHP said.

"This incident culminated into a freeway shooting, when the driver of the white sedan began shooting at the red Lexus and striking the victim in the right arm on the Laurel Canyon Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound US-101," the CHP said in a news statement.

The CHP reported that CHP officers "contacted" the motorists in the two Lexus cars near Van Nuys Boulevard and Huston Street. The motorist driving the white older model sedan continued northbound from Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The older white sedan sustained damage to the left side, consisting of red paint transfer, driver's side door damage and sideswipe damage, the CHP said.

Paramedics transported the driver of the red Lexus to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center with a minor gunshot wound to the right arm.

The CHP's West Valley Area office urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-888-0980.

