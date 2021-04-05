Driver refusing to comply after leading police on short chase, crashing car in Beverly Hills, report says
article
LOS ANGELES - There's a heavy police presence in Beverly Hills after a driver reportedly crashed their car after leading police on a brief chase Monday evening.
The Beverly Hills Police Department said the crash is impacting the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive. According to the City News Service, a multiple-vehicle wreck took place after a brief police chase.
One of the drivers is refusing to get out of their car, CNS reports.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
