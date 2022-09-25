Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

Authorities are searching for a suspect who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues.

According to the LASD, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said they have closed off the area as they continue to search for the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.