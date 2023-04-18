Driver arrested for driving onto Long Beach Grand Prix track during cleanup

An Arizona woman was arrested in Long Beach Tuesday after they were caught on camera speeding though the streets where the weekend's Grand Prix was held, as crews were cleaning up from the event.

Jaclyn Battalia faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. According to police Battalia was the driver caught on camera driving erratically into the area where workers work tearing down the infrastructure from this past weekend's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, near South Pine Avenue and East Shoreline Drive.

In video from the scene, a black SUV is seen doing a U-turn near where the crews were working, speedy by and narrowly missing workers. One of the crewmembers warned the others to get to the other side of a concrete barrier to avoid the driver before they made another abrupt U-turn and sped off.

Long Beach Police received multiple similar reports, one just after 10 a.m., and another around 11:45 a.m. In one instance callers said the driver was trying to run over victims as they were working.

Just before noon, police found a vehicle matching the suspect's description blocked in by security cars. Battalia was then taken into custody. Their bail was set at $60,000.

No one was reported injured in the incident, and police are still investigating a motive.