Driver accused of crashing into teen on bike in South LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old in South Los Angeles.
What we know:
California Highway Patrol Officers arrested Krunal Jigneshbhai Dhanani on Wednesday. The department shared video of the arrest on social media.
CHP said Dhanani is facing charges for felony hit-and-run.
The backstory:
The crash happened back on April 7, on Nadeau Street near Croesus Avenue in South Los Angeles.
Sebastian Carrillo was riding his bike home from school on the sidewalk. That's when surveillance footage showed a black BMW skipping up onto the curb and hitting Carrillo, pushing him and his bike into a metal gate.
The driver then pulled away and drove off, with several people chasing the car. Witnesses were able to get the car's license plate number.
Eric Carrillo, the boy's father, said from the surveillance video, "to me, it looks like attempted murder," but added, "it could have been worse."
What's next:
CHP officers are still investigating the crash. Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to call investigators at 424-551-4000.
The Source: Information in this story is from the California Highway Patrol and a previous FOX 11 report.