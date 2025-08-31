Dramatic Newport Beach lifeguard rescue saves 2 kids trapped in sand hole

The Brief A dramatic rescue was caught on video when two kids were pulled from a collapsed sand hole in Newport Beach by lifeguards. The video, posted to X, shows how a wave caused the hole to collapse, trapping the kids from the waist down. In the wake of the incident, lifeguards are reminding beachgoers to stay safe amid a beach hazard warning in Southern California.



New video has emerged from a dramatic sand rescue in Newport Beach where two kids had to be pulled out of a collapsed hole by lifeguards.

"Once that sand gets wet it gets heavy," said Capt. Mark Herman from the Newport Beach Lifeguards. "It basically buried them from their waist down. They couldn't get themselves out."

According to Herman, the rescue took place last month not too far from the Newport Beach Pier.

On Sunday, a new video of the incident was posted publicly to X and quickly gained more than 20 million views. In the video, two kids can be seen digging a large hole close to where the waves and sand meet.

According to Herman, a wave caused the hole to partially collapse and fill with water. The kids were then stuck.

Video shows onlookers trying to help the boys with no luck. Moments later, Newport Beach Lifeguards arrive and pull the kids out to safety.

"Luckily, these kids, the rest of their body was above [the sand]," Herman said. "But, when [kids are] tunneling, or if they've gone too far down and the sand caves in above them, that's when it can get pretty dangerous."

"I couldn't imagine a hole collapsing on a child," said Brittney Hood. "I'm so glad they're okay."

A beach hazard has been issued across Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles County beaches this holiday weekend for dangerous rip currents and waves up to six feet.

Lifeguards are reminding people to be safe this weekend while having fun at the beach.

"We're enjoying ourselves, but safety is always our most priority," Hood said.