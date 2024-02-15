Dramatic LA police chase ends in crash outside Boyle Heights tow truck business

The end of an intense police chase was caught on camera Sunday morning right outside a tow truck business in Boyle Heights.

The chase ended with a crash outside Pepe’s Towing Service near Whittier and Boyle Avenue. In their surveillance video shared with FOX 11, you can see the red Ford F-150 pickup truck crash into a car and a utility pole.

"It almost sounded like a gunshot," said Joshua Acosta, General Manager at Pepe’s.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department, the driver was being pulled over for suspected DUI.

After crashing outside Pepe’s, the man ran from the wrecked red truck and tried throwing a gun over a nearby fence. However, the thrown came up short.

"He was trying to toss his gun over the gate, but he missed it," said Acosta. "So, he picked it up. At this point the cops are coming in the gate already too."

In the video, the man can then be seen running across Pepe’s parking lot and jumping over a fence. According to Acosta, the man picked the tallest section of fence to jump off and fell between 10 and 15 feet.

"He managed to jump right there, landed ugly, I’m sure he got hurt," said Acosta.

After the fall, authorities quickly apprehended the suspect without any issues. However, this isn’t the only incident they’ve recorded at Pepe’s.

"This last year, we’ve definitely had a lot of incidents happen," said Alexander Hernandez. "We always catch them on cameras."

From serious cases to bizarre incidents. The cameras outside Pepe’s have recently recorded a white SUV flipping over while possibly trying to drift, a Batman biker with cape, and a slow speed police pursuit involving someone on a scooter.

"They seem like they’re scripted and fake, but that’s L.A. for you," said Acosta. "Weird people here."

"The street, being on Boyle and Whittier definitely has something to do with it," said Hernandez.

Pepe’s Tow Service frequently post videos from their shop and work Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, they’ve accumulated nearly 20,000 followers.

"I can’t even explain the things these cameras have picked up," said Acosta.